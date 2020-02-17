South Africa: 'Racialised' Attacks On Gordhan Are 'Unacceptable' - SACP's Mapaila

14 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jan Gerber

There is a fightback campaign by looters, and that is why Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan's constitutional rights are being violated, says the SACP.

The party's first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila spoke on Friday after a tumultuous State of the Nation Address on Thursday when Gordhan was one of the EFF's targets.

Several EFF MPs, including leader Julius Malema, raised several points of order - first insisting that former deputy president and the last apartheid-era president FW de Klerk leave the public gallery, and then insisting that President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Gordhan.

Addressing an event of the Cape Town Press Club, Mapaila described a complicated position on De Klerk. He said De Klerk unbanned the SACP, but didn't do it out of "goodwill or a change of heart", but due to the effects of "decades of struggle" by the liberation movement leaving him with no other choice.

He said the United Nations was correct to declare apartheid a crime against humanity.

Mapaila said despite the SACP's unbanning, many of their erstwhile comrades are still "unaccounted for", and therefore De Klerk's recent comment that the violence during the apartheid era was black on black violence is grating.

He added, however, that the struggle was one for a country with due process, laws and regulations.

"The disruption [of SONA] is a blatant abuse of Parliament and we condemn it strongly.

"In the disruption, there was racialised targeting of Comrade Gordhan, which was completely unacceptable.

"Yes indeed, we support Comrade Pravin," he said. "We support him particularly to uproot state capture in state-owned enterprises."

Mapaila said Ramaphosa's SONA contained several issues of interest to the SACP.

They welcomed the mooted sovereign wealth fund and called for more public investment.

He said public enterprises have a crucial developmental role to play and must be properly maintained and publicly owned under democratic control.

He said there should be a summit for the transformation of the financial sector and he welcomed the creation of a state bank.

"This, we think, is extremely important."

News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.