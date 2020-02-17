Botswana: Govt to Turn Some Policies Into Law - VP

Khumaga — Government will advance some policies into law to strengthen citizen empowerment effort, says the Vice President.

Mr Slumber Tsogwane told residents of Khumaga and Moreomaoto in Boteti Sub-district on Thursday. The Vice President observed that policies were sometimes overlooked and failed to deliver intended results.

He said the Citizen and Economic Empowerment Policy and the Community Based Natural Resources Management were some of the policies planned to be changed into laws to benefit Batswana more.

Mr Tsogwane also said the 30 per cent standard for Batswana shares when allocating tenders had been increased to be at least 40 per cent.

With the CBNRM, he said it was also hoped that Batswana would start to have some more shares in such the investments instead of being employees only.

The Gender Based Violence Policy, he said would also be developed into a law to efficiently address issues of GBV which negatively affected families.

The Vice President further informed residents that a double storey building would be constructed at Rakops to serve as a service center.

He said the offices would be built through the Constituency Development Fund in the 2020/2021 budget while the Rural Administration Centre (RAC) project for Rakops was shelved due to lack of funds.

Mr Tsogwane encouraged residents to be self-reliant and augment government efforts.

He said attempts were made to request assistance from mining companies housed by the region, to help where possible.

He appealed to parents to take interest in the education of their children noting that the poor academic results recorded by many schools were a concern.

The Vice President challenged parents to make follow ups on students' daily performance and not only show concern when final examinations results were out.

Kgosi Kereeditse Orapeleng of Khumaga thanked the President, Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi for his efforts to bring investors to the country. He said residents appreciated the service center planned for Rakops since it would bring services closer to them.

Source : BOPA