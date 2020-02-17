Zimbabwe: Youth League Affiliate Calls for Discipline

Zanu PF Youth League affiliates have thrown their weight behind the party's decision to remove Cdes Pupurai Togarepi, Lewis Matutu and Godfrey Tsenengamu from their positions.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party headquarters in Harare on Friday, National Youth Service chairman Cde Absolom Madusise said it was important that Zanu PF maintained law and order among its rank and file.

"We are here gathered as Zanu PF affiliate youth associations issuing this press statement rallying behind the decision made by the Zanu PF Politburo and the party's President and First Secretary, His Excellency Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, with regards to maintaining law and order within the revolutionary party.

"We do hereby re-emphasise that the party cadres, especially the youth, must stand guided by the values and ethos of the revolutionary party which include discipline at all levels, within the rank and file, when conducting business that relates to our beloved party Zanu PF and especially to those who hold influential positions who must show maturity to maintain our dignity on the face of our nation."

Cde Madusise encouraged party youths to focus on economic development, which will result in job creation and economic revival.