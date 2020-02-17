Zimbabwe: MDC Councillors Reduced to 'Mere Spectators' As Zanu-PF Loots Harare City Council - Mafume

17 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

The MDC has distanced itself from massive corruption happening at the Harare City Council, saying the ruling Zanu PF party was behind the rot with councillors from the main opposition now reduced to 'mere spectators'.

Jacob Mafume, the councillor for Ward 17, said the graft in the municipality was because of unnecessary interference by the Zanu PF government into the affairs of the country's biggest local authority.

He was speaking at a media training workshop on community reporting organised by the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) in Harare last week.

"There is no devolution in this country. When we removed the position of Executive Mayor, everything fell apart. The accounting officer is now the Town Clerk who is a government employee," said Mafume who also doubles up as the MDC secretary for elections..

"The Local Government Minister has powers to direct on any issue and we cannot do anything, we can only watch, as councillors we have been reduced to mere spectators.

"The very person we beat in the 2018 elections (President Emmerson Mnangagwa), who has one councillor in the chambers, is the one who is determining everything.

"We cannot buy a pen without going to the President's Office and there has been a noticeable delay of everything. Our budget has to be approved by the minister and it (2020 budget) has not been approved yet."

Added Mafume: "We have not been able to employ people with relevant experience and qualifications such as the chamber secretary, finance director and HR (human resources) director because the minister is yet to act.

"The Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (ZINARA) takes all the road levies, but people still expect us to fix the roads when the money collected is being used to finance government projects totally divorced from what the funds are supposed to be doing. Once government took the levies away from us, the roads disappeared."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.