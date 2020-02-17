Zimbabwe: Mutodi Labels Late Tsvangirai a 'Sell-Out'

Information Deputy Minister Energy Mutodi has described the late MDC founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai as a 'sell-out' who invited sanctions imposed by the West and the US against Zimbabwe.

Tsvangirai died on 14 February 2018 and his party held a memorial service for him in Masvingo where his successor, Nelson Chamisa was the guest of honour.

However, Mutodi had no kind words for the late former prime minister in the now defunct Government of National Unity (GNU), claiming he invited sanctions that were imposed on the country by the West and the US.

"As we reflect on the life of Mr. Morgan Tsvangirai, we believe he was a sell-out who fought to reverse the gains of the liberation struggle," Mutodi wrote on his Twitter.

"For inviting sanctions, we view him as really a sell-out and coward who believed whites are better than blacks."

The restrictive measures remain in place with the West and the US informing Zimbabwe they will only be removed if the Zimbabwe government implemented political and economic reforms.

Tsvangirai died after a long battle with cancer of colon and was buried in his rural home in Buhera. He was accorded a State-assisted funeral which was attended by thousands of people.

Surprisingly, in 2018 when Tsvangirai died, Mutodi wrote on Twitter that the once firebrand trade unionist must be granted national hero's status and be buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

"A brave warrior and visionary, Morgan Tsvangirai was a brave Zimbabwean man who spent much of his adult life fighting for the democratisation of his country. As power struggles took toll in his opposition party, Tsvangirai showed no tolerance to racism, regionalism or tribalism; a clear sign that he was a true statesman par excellence.

"Opposition parties are important in any democracy as they prove the tolerance and resilience of popular ruling parties," wrote Mutodi in 2018.