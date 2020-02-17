Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council to Turn Graveyards Into Solar Farms

17 February 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo City Council is considering turning its cemeteries into solar farms and create renewable energy in the city.

Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said Bulawayo has since engaged the Infrastructure Development Bank (IDB) to carry out feasibility studies on the project.

"We have sold the community the idea of turning our cemeteries into solar farms. Initially, some people were arguing that it will be un-African to do that but I am happy that the idea has been accepted by the people," the Town Clerk said during a media briefing.

Bulawayo has six cemeteries.

Dube said the city was also exploring ways of installing solar panels on the city's dams and waste-water and sewer treatment plants.

"We are exploring whether council dams can have solar farms erected in all BBC (Bulawayo City Council) water bodies such as the entire lower Ncema Dam," he said.

Dube said the local authority is also planning to construct solar power stations as well as the installation of solar panels at the city's prominent buildings and industries.

However, speaking at same media forum, the city's Director of Engineering Services, Simela Dube, expressed concern over the high cost of import duty in importing solar equipment.

"I think more of our local companies should set up plants to manufacture solar devices. For example, here in Bulawayo, we can establish a solar farm equipment making plant," he said.

"Currently, all the devices are imported. This puts pressure on our foreign currency requirements."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.