Zimbabwe: Bulawayo City Council to Turn Graveyards Into Solar Farms

The Bulawayo City Council is considering turning its cemeteries into solar farms and create renewable energy in the city.

Town Clerk, Christopher Dube said Bulawayo has since engaged the Infrastructure Development Bank (IDB) to carry out feasibility studies on the project.

"We have sold the community the idea of turning our cemeteries into solar farms. Initially, some people were arguing that it will be un-African to do that but I am happy that the idea has been accepted by the people," the Town Clerk said during a media briefing.

Bulawayo has six cemeteries.

Dube said the city was also exploring ways of installing solar panels on the city's dams and waste-water and sewer treatment plants.

"We are exploring whether council dams can have solar farms erected in all BBC (Bulawayo City Council) water bodies such as the entire lower Ncema Dam," he said.

Dube said the local authority is also planning to construct solar power stations as well as the installation of solar panels at the city's prominent buildings and industries.

However, speaking at same media forum, the city's Director of Engineering Services, Simela Dube, expressed concern over the high cost of import duty in importing solar equipment.

"I think more of our local companies should set up plants to manufacture solar devices. For example, here in Bulawayo, we can establish a solar farm equipment making plant," he said.

"Currently, all the devices are imported. This puts pressure on our foreign currency requirements."