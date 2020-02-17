Rwanda: Rayon Ban Reduced After Appeal

Rayon Sports can now engage in international friendly games and will be eligible to feature in the 2021 Ubutwari Cup after having their Ferwafa ban reduced.

Ferwafa, the local football governing body, confirmed the development on Friday evening.

The Blues were last Saturday slapped with a Rwf300,000 fine on top of a ban from organising or participating in any friendly - local or international - match for a period of 12 months.

As part of the initial sanctions, the club would also not take part in the 2021 Ubutwari Cup tournament.

Rayon were fined after they pulled out of this year's Ubutwari Cup - a tournament that pays tribute to National Heroes - at last minute, just a day before it got underway on January 25.

"We are satisfied with the new ruling," Sadate Munyakazi, Rayon Sports president, said in an interview with Times Sport on Friday.

"We will comply, and we thank Ferwafa for considering our appeal."

After the appeal, Rayon can now play international friendly matches and will play the 2021 Ubutwari Cup if they finish inside top four in the 2019-20 league.

While the Rwf300,00 was upheld, the 12-month ban for local friendly matches has been slashed to only one month.