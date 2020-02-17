Rwanda: Rayon Ban Reduced After Appeal

15 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo and Jejje Muhinde

Rayon Sports can now engage in international friendly games and will be eligible to feature in the 2021 Ubutwari Cup after having their Ferwafa ban reduced.

Ferwafa, the local football governing body, confirmed the development on Friday evening.

The Blues were last Saturday slapped with a Rwf300,000 fine on top of a ban from organising or participating in any friendly - local or international - match for a period of 12 months.

As part of the initial sanctions, the club would also not take part in the 2021 Ubutwari Cup tournament.

Rayon were fined after they pulled out of this year's Ubutwari Cup - a tournament that pays tribute to National Heroes - at last minute, just a day before it got underway on January 25.

"We are satisfied with the new ruling," Sadate Munyakazi, Rayon Sports president, said in an interview with Times Sport on Friday.

"We will comply, and we thank Ferwafa for considering our appeal."

After the appeal, Rayon can now play international friendly matches and will play the 2021 Ubutwari Cup if they finish inside top four in the 2019-20 league.

While the Rwf300,00 was upheld, the 12-month ban for local friendly matches has been slashed to only one month.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.