Rwanda: Govt Retreat to Focus on Vision 2050

15 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

The agenda of the 17th National Leadership Retreat, commonly known as Umwiherero (retreat), will mainly focus on shaping the country in line with Vision 2050, the Minister in the President's Office, Judith Uwizeye said on Saturday, February 15.

Approximately 400 people from the Government, private sector, youth and friends of Rwanda will be part of this three-day retreat that will kick-off Sunday, February 16.

Participants on Saturday, February 15 departed to Rwanda Defence Force Combat Training Centre in Gabiro, Gatsibo District- where the retreat will take place.

Uwizeye noted that this year's retreat will be an opportunity to see what needs to be done so as to achieve vision 2050.

"This retreat comes as our country has phased out vision 2020, aiming at vision 2050," she said, adding that: "In our discussions, we will emphasize on aligning our way of work with vision 2050- which has big targets and requires hard work."

Under the vision, Rwanda has targeted to achieve an upper-middle-income status by 2035 and a high-income status (USD12, 000 annual per capita income) by 2050.

To achieve the above, it will require average annual growth of above 10% from the current 7.5 percent average growth over the last few years.

Uwizeye also reiterated that: "the retreat will see different challenges in the education and health sector, among others, tackled, as the country also looks at how to attract more investments and continue engaging the private sector in the development course."

Yvette Ishimwe, Managing Director of Iriba Water Group, a local enterprise that offers authentic innovative solutions to scarcity of clean water in Rwanda, is among the people who will be participating in Umwiherero for the first time.

Given this opportunity as a promising young entrepreneur, she told The New Times that this serves as an opportunity for her to explore the country's targets.

"I am happy to be part of this delegation, and I think this will be an opportunity for me to extensively know the country's agenda and what is expected from me as an entrepreneur so as to achieve these targets.

The National Leadership Retreat was drawn from a tradition in Rwandan culture whereby leaders would convene to reflect on issues affecting their communities, and resolutions are made after every retreat since 2014 so as to ensure accountability.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.