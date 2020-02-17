Rwanda: Lake Kivu Fish Are Safe, REMA Reassures

15 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Lavie Mutanganshuro

No aquatic lives were affected by the 40,000 litres petrol truck that sunk into Lake Kivu on Thursday, February 13 according to Eng. Coletha Ruhamya, Director General of Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

Rwanda National Police (RNP), said the accident that happened in Nyamasheke District, Western Province was caused by the fatigued driver who ended up veering off the road, as he was coming from Kigali heading to Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

However, the driver- who was the only one in the vehicle survived.

REMA noted that the situation was immediately followed-up to ensure the safety of aquatic lives.

"Our team immediately went to the ground to help, and they are still there as we speak. We worked together with authorities including those who monitor Lake Kivu and, so far there is minimum petrol floating over the water," Ruhamya said.

She added: "The petrol will evaporate soon. Therefore, we think that it didn't affect aquatic lives, because some of them (aquatic species) immediately shift to other locations within the water."

Scientifically, water is denser than petrol, and when petrol is little it floats over the water.

The coming into contact with water and petrol would prevent oxygen from reaching to living organisms in the water, resulting in the death of these species.

The above would also affect the lives of people who border the lake because many of them get a living from fishing activities.

David Krasner, KivuWatt's Gas Production Manager, said activities of pumping out petrol from the truck ends Saturday, February 16th.

"We managed to pump out 75 percent of the petrol from the truck so as to make it (the truck) lighter and pull it out without causing further contaminating water, and by tomorrow we expect to have finished these activities," he told The New Times on Friday night.

Krasner also added that: "The only fuel that came into contact with water is the one in the vehicle itself and not the one it was loaded with. And it was very little."

REMA reiterated that after the truck is removed from the water, they will take a sample of the water to measure the level of contamination and take appropriate measures after looking at the findings.

Rwanda National Police figures show that every year, they register over 5,000 road accidents that kill more than 500 people while over 2,000 survive with serious injuries and 4,000 with minor injuries.

At least 80 percent of these accidents are caused by reckless human behaviors.

In response to this, RNP inaugurated a 52-week long road safety awareness campaign, Gerayo Amahoro that so far reduced these accidents to 4,661 cases in 2019, from 5,661 that were recorded in 2018, an equivalent of 17 percent reduction.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.