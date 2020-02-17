Rwanda: Amavubi Start Residential Camp

The national football team, Amavubi, will report to residential camp at Golden Tulip hotel on Monday ahead of their friendly matches against Cameroon and Congo-Brazzaville next week.

The two friendly matches are part of the team's preparations for the 6th African Nations Championships (CHAN), which is scheduled for April 4-24 in Cameroon.

While announcing his provisional 28-man squad on Friday, head coach Vincent Mashami said that they would train at Amahoro Stadium, from 4pm, on Monday and Tuesday before flying to Cameroon on Wednesday.

"During camp, we will focus on physical fitness, game plan and automatism of the game."

Amavubi face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaoundé on February 24 before hosting the Red Devils of Congo-Brazzaville on February 28 in Kigali.

Rwanda booked her ticket to the CHAN 2020 finals tournament after edging out Ethiopia 2-1 aggregate last year thanks to goals from Ernest Sugira in either leg of the double-header tie.

"We have to play against big teams if we have to raise the level. We have quality players in the squad, I have confidence we will do well in CHAN this year," added the former APR coach.

Rwanda will be competing in CHAN for the fourth time overall and third in a row since hosting the 2016 edition.

The tournament, which is reserved for players featuring in their respective local leagues, is contested by 16 teams split into four groups of four.

Feb. 24

Cameroon Vs Rwanda

Feb. 28

Rwanda Vs Congo-Brazzaville