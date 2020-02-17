Zimbabwe: Pari Accounts for 'Missing' Us$3,5m

THE introduction of the interbank exchange rate eroded US$3,5 million that was released by Government for the purchase of critical heart equipment for Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital's Catheterisation Laboratory, resulting in the hospital's failure to buy the equipment.

Hospital chief executive Mr Ernest Manyawu said this in a statement in response to allegations that the US$3,5 million was missing.

The allegations were made by University of Zimbabwe consultants to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care chaired by Dr Ruth Labode during the committee's fact-finding visit to the hospital recently.

Mr Manyawu said the money was still in the hospital's bank account after it was affected by the introduction of the interbank rate through Statutory Instrument 33 of February 2019.

"In 2018, the Ministry of Health and Child Care and the Ministry of Energy and Power Development launched the Open Heart Surgery Project at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals," he said.

"This launch was done after the hospital had secured sponsorship from the National Oil Infrastructure Company for the disadvantaged members of the society who needed open heart surgery.

"Dr David Chimuka, a cardiothoracic surgeon gave a vote of thanks and in his speech, he stated that Zimbabwe was the only country in Southern Africa which did not have Catheterisation Laboratory equipment.

"Government, through the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development transferred US$3,5 million for the purchase of the Cathlab on April 24, 2018."

Dr Manyawu said the disbursement was done before preliminary works and tender process had been initiated.

The tender process was initiated in June 2018 and deadline for submission of bids was September 28, 2018.

Dr Manyawu said the tender was awarded to Continental Marketing through the Special Oversight Procurement Committee in April 2019.

"However, it is important to note that this was after S.I 33 of February 2019 which established the interbank rate between the US dollar and RTGS dollar," he said.

"After this new Monetary Policy Statement, the US$3,5m was converted into RTGS at the bank rate and was no longer adequate to pay for the equipment.

"The changes in the values of our currency by more than 1 400 percent within one year delayed the purchase as it would have meant using funds for other services to top up and procure the Cath Lab. The money is still in the hospital bank account and the hospital is mobilising additional funds to bridge the gap to procure the equipment."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Turning to alleged opaque engagement of a private pharmacy to offer services at the hospital, as well as rampant corruption allegations against management, Mr Manyawu said they decided to contract a private pharmacy for the convenience of patients who were being forced to get medicine elsewhere due to non-availability of medicine at the country's major referral hospital.

"This suggestion actually came from patients and relatives, many of whom were not familiar with the city as our catchment area covers the whole country," he said.

"It was, therefore, a big challenge for them to source medicines outside the hospital.

"This arrangement has subsisted with three pharmacies, Savanna (September 2013 to August 2016), Ambika (September 2016 to August 2019) and now Divine. The hospital made sure that the pharmacies were engaged through proper tender procedures."

Mr Manyawu said the hospital's chief pharmacist regularly monitored the pharmacies' prices through surveys to ensure they were reasonable compared to those in the open market.

He dismissed corruption allegations on the part of the management, saying they had an internal audit department and were also audited annually by the Auditor-General's Office.

"In 2018, the hospital was awarded the overall best prize in financial management by the Office of the President and Cabinet together with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development," said Mr Manyawu.