Zimbabwe: Masvingo Residents Arrested After Skirmishes At Sikhala's Trial

Zimbabwean police on Sunday 16 February 2020 arrested and charged five Masvingo residents for allegedly damaging a police vehicle and destroying some property.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers stationed at Masvingo Central Police Station arrested five residents namely Godfrey Kurauone, the Councillor for Ward 4 in Masvingo Central, Daniel Mberikunashe, Kissmaker Mapote, Olivia Tobaiwa and Peter Chigamba and charged them with causing malicious damage to property as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers alleged that the five residents threw stones at a police vehicle and damaged windows at some retail shops such as Edgars, Chicken Inn and NetOne, a mobile phone operator in Masvingo province on Friday 14 February 2020 during the appearance in court of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala, where the law enforcement agents resorted to firing teargas canisters to disperse people who had gathered outside the court house following proceedings.

The five residents, who spent about two hours at Masvingo Central Police Station, where they were represented by Collen Maboke and Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were released after ZRP officers told them that they were treating them as suspects in the matter and that they would summon them to return to the police station for further processes.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights