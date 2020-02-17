Zimbabwe: Masvingo Residents Arrested After Skirmishes At Sikhala's Trial

16 February 2020
Kubatana.net (Harare)
document

Zimbabwean police on Sunday 16 February 2020 arrested and charged five Masvingo residents for allegedly damaging a police vehicle and destroying some property.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers stationed at Masvingo Central Police Station arrested five residents namely Godfrey Kurauone, the Councillor for Ward 4 in Masvingo Central, Daniel Mberikunashe, Kissmaker Mapote, Olivia Tobaiwa and Peter Chigamba and charged them with causing malicious damage to property as defined in section 140 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

ZRP officers alleged that the five residents threw stones at a police vehicle and damaged windows at some retail shops such as Edgars, Chicken Inn and NetOne, a mobile phone operator in Masvingo province on Friday 14 February 2020 during the appearance in court of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala, where the law enforcement agents resorted to firing teargas canisters to disperse people who had gathered outside the court house following proceedings.

The five residents, who spent about two hours at Masvingo Central Police Station, where they were represented by Collen Maboke and Martin Mureri of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, were released after ZRP officers told them that they were treating them as suspects in the matter and that they would summon them to return to the police station for further processes.

Source: Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Read the original article on Kubatana.net.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Kubatana.net. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Kubatana.net

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.