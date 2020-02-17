Nigeria: I Use Art to Tell Nigeria's Story - Uche Uguru

interview

Uche Uguru is an Abuja based artiste who creates art with magazines and newspapers. She recently held a solo exhibition themed 'Face it'. In this interview, she talks about the experience, her style and challenges as an artiste. Excerpts:

You exhibited a total of 28 artworks at your latest exhibition held in Abuja. Most of them were centred on women, their dilemma and flaws. What was going through your mind when you created them and was the collection planned?

The collection was planned and came from deep within me. I had fears and insecurities for a long time and this kept me on the fence. I have been very indecisive about a lot of things. I see negative experiences that people have and find myself unable to do anything about it. That was really weighing me down until I read a friend's post which said "the way to move forward is by moving forward." I knew from that moment that I just had to face it. That is why I did these pieces. I wanted to be able to finally express myself and relieve myself of every burden.

What was the experience like working on your 'Face it' project?

Those pieces were really challenging. I had a last-minute problem. Some of my wooden frames began to bend beyond control due to the harmattan weather. I had to make new stretchers a few days to my exhibition and it was just hectic. I was really anxious that I wouldn't meet up but I'm really thankful that that didn't happen. Asides that, I didn't have any problems making them.

How would you describe your art?

The kind of art I do requires that I use paper, newspapers and even magazines to create beautiful art that reflects my experiences as an African woman who grew up in Nigeria. It basically tells my story and that of Nigerians.

What inspires your art, generally?

Life motivates and inspires me to tell its story. The things I see around me, the people I interact with on daily bases, and my quest to understand people motivates me. Our subconscious has a way of creeping into our lives.

How did your journey as an artist begin?

It started from when I was quite young. I had this habit of copying images from magazines and books with my siblings. We also had make-believe drama or mini theatre regularly. As children, we had active imaginations.

How challenging has it been?

My journey as an artiste has not been very challenging. It may have taken a lot of time, work and a certain amount of dedication, but it's been good. I have learned to push and let God do the rest. I have grown now compared to when I was a beginner.

What was your first piece and what was it like working on it?

I might not be able to remember my first artwork. But the first I sold was the portrait of my aunt in 2015. It was intended as a gift, but she gave me 5000 naira to appreciate my effort. That was a significant milestone in my life because I didn't think I was that good. But now I get paid for my work.

What challenges did you face trying to pull off the exhibition?

I had the challenge of finding a space to exhibit. That was one of the major challenges I faced and I think a lot of artistes face this too. Art is not appreciated much in Nigeria so many business organizations do not think it is worth their time. I had a lot of people turn me down because they didn't think my exhibition was worth their space. But I eventually found Coco Café and they were quite accommodating.

What was the most challenging piece you have worked on so far and why?

It was a commissioned piece I did for a lady. It was a 6x5ft collage. She specifically asked me to use a black background. But when I was done, she said it was too dark and that she wanted me to introduce some red, and because collage is not like paint that can easily be blended, it didn't look good. She rejected the piece. It was a Fela piece. I felt really bad because I put a lot of time into it and I didn't get a chance to show her how good I was.

What would you say is your greatest challenge as an artist?

It is getting people to appreciate my art at its true value. People don't appreciate art at all and that is a big problem.

What is your favourite part of being an artist?

Everyone is unique in their own style of expression. Even when you copy, it wouldn't be as good as the original one. Your style is different from mine and that makes artistes unique and creative.

What is that advice you got that has stuck with you?

Keep chasing your dream.