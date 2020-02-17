Rwanda: APR Open Up Five-Point Lead As Rayon Slip Up

17 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

APR have opened up a five-point lead at the top of Rwanda Premier League table following a 2-0 win over AS Muhanga at Muhanga Stadium on Sunday.

The army side's chase for what could be their 18th league title received a massive boost after reigning champions Rayon Sports were stunned 2-0 by lowly Sunrise at Kigali Stadium.

A double from Lague Byiringiro was enough to extend APR's unbeaten run to 20 matches after the young striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before doubling the lead in the 70th minute from Claude Niyomugabo's assist.

Mohamed Adil Erradi's APR top the table with 48 points, five ahead of second-placed Police.

Rayon stunned

Rayon Sports' bid to retain the Rwanda Premier League title suffered a major blow as the Blues crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Sunrise.

Forward Vedaste Niyibizi put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes following some good work from Samson Babua and Innocent Twizerimana before Babua netted the second goal in the 70th minute.

Rayon are now seven points behind leaders APR and dropped to third place below Police.

Sunday

Rayon 0-2 Sunrise

Muhanga 0-2 APR

Musanze 1-1 Espoir

Marines 1-2 AS Kigali

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.