Rwanda: APR Open Up Five-Point Lead As Rayon Slip Up

APR have opened up a five-point lead at the top of Rwanda Premier League table following a 2-0 win over AS Muhanga at Muhanga Stadium on Sunday.

The army side's chase for what could be their 18th league title received a massive boost after reigning champions Rayon Sports were stunned 2-0 by lowly Sunrise at Kigali Stadium.

A double from Lague Byiringiro was enough to extend APR's unbeaten run to 20 matches after the young striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute before doubling the lead in the 70th minute from Claude Niyomugabo's assist.

Mohamed Adil Erradi's APR top the table with 48 points, five ahead of second-placed Police.

Rayon stunned

Rayon Sports' bid to retain the Rwanda Premier League title suffered a major blow as the Blues crashed to a shock 2-0 defeat to Sunrise.

Forward Vedaste Niyibizi put the visitors ahead after 15 minutes following some good work from Samson Babua and Innocent Twizerimana before Babua netted the second goal in the 70th minute.

Rayon are now seven points behind leaders APR and dropped to third place below Police.

Sunday

Rayon 0-2 Sunrise

Muhanga 0-2 APR

Musanze 1-1 Espoir

Marines 1-2 AS Kigali