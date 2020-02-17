Kenya: Man Caught With a Python Jailed for Two Years

A suspect who pleaded guilty of being in possession of a python has been jailed for two years.

Benedict Karisa was ordered to alternatively pay a fine of Sh1 million by a Mombasa court.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet also ordered the snake be surrendered to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) for safe custody.

While sentencing the man, the magistrate noted that the suspect, having worked with KWS, ought to have known that he required a permit to deal in wild animals.

Mr Adet also noted that the suspect did not give convincing information on why he had the snake.

Karisa argued that he was ferrying the reptile to a snake farm in Ukunda, Kwale County.

He pleaded to be pardoned saying he is a father of five children and is also taking care of orphans.