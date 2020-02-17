Kenya: Man Caught With a Python Jailed for Two Years

14 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Everline Akinyi

A suspect who pleaded guilty of being in possession of a python has been jailed for two years.

Benedict Karisa was ordered to alternatively pay a fine of Sh1 million by a Mombasa court.

Mombasa Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet also ordered the snake be surrendered to the Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) for safe custody.

While sentencing the man, the magistrate noted that the suspect, having worked with KWS, ought to have known that he required a permit to deal in wild animals.

Mr Adet also noted that the suspect did not give convincing information on why he had the snake.

Karisa argued that he was ferrying the reptile to a snake farm in Ukunda, Kwale County.

He pleaded to be pardoned saying he is a father of five children and is also taking care of orphans.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.