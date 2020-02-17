South Africa: Luus Stars in Proteas Warm-Up Win Over Sri Lanka

Cape Town — The Proteas Women made a winning start to their trip to Australia for the ICC Women's T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 by claiming a comfortable 44-run victory over Sri Lanka in the first of two warm-up matches at the Karen Rolton Oval in Adelaide on Sunday.

Sune Luus was the star for the South Africans, claiming a superb four for 20, although there were several other impressive displays by her fellow bowlers.

The batters also played their role, led by top-scorer Marizanne Kapp's 44 off 44 balls (3 fours, 1 six), as 146 for five played 105 for eight.

It completed a good fightback and perfect result overall for coach Hilton Mooreng and his team as they wind down preparations for the February 21 to March 8 finals.

The Proteas made a woeful start to the game by losing both openers, Lizelle Lee and Dane van Niekerk, for ducks after they lost the toss and were put into bat first - Udeshika Prabodhani (2/8) doing the damage for the Sri Lankans.

But Kapp then dropped anchor with her run-a-ball innings, allowing the likes of Mignon du Preez (28 off 27 balls) and Laura Wolvaardt (38 not out off 24 balls) to initially rebuild around her.

Chloe Tryon's swashbuckling 23 off nine balls then helped apply the finishing touches as South Africa set 147.

The islanders' chase never really got going, especially after they lost captain Chamari Atapattu (1) seventh ball to the outstanding Ayabonga Khaka, who returned figures of one for five in three overs. Van Niekerk (1/18) took out Harshitha Madiva (11), before leg-break bowler Luus wove her magic in her four magnificent overs.

Her wickets, aided by one for 15 by Nonkululeko Mlaba, sent Sri Lanka tumbling to 66 for seven, before Ama Kanchana managed to add some respectability to the score with her unbeaten 24 off 15 balls.

However, South Africa still sealed a comfortable win and one that will give them further confidence heading into the seventh edition of the World Cup that starts on Friday.

The Proteas, who share Pool B with England, Thailand, Pakistan and West Indies, open their campaign against England under Sunday night lights on February 23 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Full List of Fixtures for the Momentum Proteas Women: (all local times)

Tuesday, February 18

Warm-up 2 vs Australia

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide from 10:30

Sunday, February 23

Match 1 vs England

WACA Ground, Perth from 19:00

Friday, February 28

Match 2 vs Thailand

Manuka Oval, Canberra from 15:00

Sunday, March 1

Match 3 vs Pakistan

Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, Sydney from 15:00

Tuesday, March 3

Match 4 vs West Indies

Sydney Showgrounds Stadium, Sydney from 19:00

Momentum Proteas ICC Women's T20 squad:

Dané van Niekerk (captain, Eastern Province), Laura Wolvaardt (Western Province), Lizelle Lee (North West), Mignon du Preez (Northerns), Marizanne Kapp (Eastern Province), Suné Luus (Northerns), Chloe Tryon (KwaZulu-Natal Coastal), Shabnim Ismail (KZN Coastal), Ayabonga Khaka (Gauteng), Masabata Klaas (North West), Tumi Sekhukhune (North West), Trisha Chetty (KZN Coastal), Nonkululeko Mlaba (KZN Coastal), Nadine de Klerk (Western Province), Nondumiso Shangase (KZN Coastal).

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24