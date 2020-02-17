Rwanda: Hakizimana, Mukasakindi Win Rwamagana Challenge Marathon

John Hakizimana and Claudette Mukasakindi won this year's Rwamagana Challenge Marathon on Sunday after striking gold medals in men and women's categories, respectively.

Hakizimana used 2 hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds to win the 42km race, followed by Thomas Rutayisire (2:26:43) while Fredric Habakurama (2:29:23) completed the podium.

In women.s section, Mukasakindi clocked 3 hours, 11 minutes and 5 seconds to bag the top prize. Agnes Musabyimana (3:18:07) finished second, whereas Mediatrice Nyirarangwa (3:18:18) was the second runner-up.

Nimubona retains title

Meanwhile, Yves Nimubona retained the title in men's half marathon after using one hour, seven minutes and one second, just two seconds ahead of runner-up Emmanuel Mutabazi. Gilbert Dushimana (1:07:36) finished third.