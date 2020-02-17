Rwanda: Hakizimana, Mukasakindi Win Rwamagana Challenge Marathon

17 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

John Hakizimana and Claudette Mukasakindi won this year's Rwamagana Challenge Marathon on Sunday after striking gold medals in men and women's categories, respectively.

Hakizimana used 2 hours, 19 minutes and 10 seconds to win the 42km race, followed by Thomas Rutayisire (2:26:43) while Fredric Habakurama (2:29:23) completed the podium.

In women.s section, Mukasakindi clocked 3 hours, 11 minutes and 5 seconds to bag the top prize. Agnes Musabyimana (3:18:07) finished second, whereas Mediatrice Nyirarangwa (3:18:18) was the second runner-up.

Nimubona retains title

Meanwhile, Yves Nimubona retained the title in men's half marathon after using one hour, seven minutes and one second, just two seconds ahead of runner-up Emmanuel Mutabazi. Gilbert Dushimana (1:07:36) finished third.

