South Africa: Hugh Grant to Host 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards

Berlin — The 20th Laureus World Sports Awards , being held at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday, February 17, 2020 will be hosted by star of the big screen, actor, producer and avid sports fan, Hugh Grant .

This will be the second time the award-winning Grant will have hosted the awards, having previously delivered a standout performance at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards, held in Monaco.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement which uses the power of sport to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage for young people all over the world.

Grant commented, "The Laureus World Sports Awards is the pinnacle of sport, honouring the world's greatest achievers and recognising sport's ability to change lives for the better. As a true sports fan, I'm excited to play my part on Monday evening as the greatest athletes past and present unite in Berlin to celebrate everything we love about sport."

Grant is a BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor and has appeared in films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2 and most recently, The Gentlemen. Grant is also a devoted fan of London club Fulham FC and a keen rugby supporter.

It was at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000 that Laureus Patron, Nelson Mandela, spoke the words which sparked the creation of the worldwide Sport for Good movement. 20 years on, these words still guide Laureus today - 'Sport has the power to change the world; to unite people in a way little else does'. From sports stars to sports fans and the young people in Laureus Sport for Good programmes around the world: Sport Unites Us.

For more information on the nominees and to stay updated in the build-up to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, visit laureus.com/world-sports-awards and follow #Laureus20 on social platforms.

Source: Sport24