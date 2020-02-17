South Africa: Hugh Grant to Host 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards

15 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sport24

Berlin — The 20th Laureus World Sports Awards , being held at the Verti Music Hall in Berlin on Monday, February 17, 2020 will be hosted by star of the big screen, actor, producer and avid sports fan, Hugh Grant .

This will be the second time the award-winning Grant will have hosted the awards, having previously delivered a standout performance at the 2017 Laureus World Sports Awards, held in Monaco.

The 20th anniversary Laureus World Sports Awards will honour the greatest sporting triumphs of 2019, as well as celebrating two decades of the Laureus movement which uses the power of sport to overcome violence, discrimination and disadvantage for young people all over the world.

Grant commented, "The Laureus World Sports Awards is the pinnacle of sport, honouring the world's greatest achievers and recognising sport's ability to change lives for the better. As a true sports fan, I'm excited to play my part on Monday evening as the greatest athletes past and present unite in Berlin to celebrate everything we love about sport."

Grant is a BAFTA and Golden Globe winning actor and has appeared in films such as Four Weddings and a Funeral, Notting Hill, Florence Foster Jenkins, Paddington 2 and most recently, The Gentlemen. Grant is also a devoted fan of London club Fulham FC and a keen rugby supporter.

It was at the inaugural Laureus World Sports Awards in 2000 that Laureus Patron, Nelson Mandela, spoke the words which sparked the creation of the worldwide Sport for Good movement. 20 years on, these words still guide Laureus today - 'Sport has the power to change the world; to unite people in a way little else does'. From sports stars to sports fans and the young people in Laureus Sport for Good programmes around the world: Sport Unites Us.

For more information on the nominees and to stay updated in the build-up to the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards, visit laureus.com/world-sports-awards and follow #Laureus20 on social platforms.

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.