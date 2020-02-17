South Africa: Bezuidenhout Takes 2-Shot Fancourt Lead Into Final Round

George — Christiaan Bezuidenhout says while he hasn't taken time to look at the past champions of the Dimension Data Pro-Am to draw some inspiration from, his only aim is to ensure his name is the next to be etched onto the trophy.

He was speaking after his third-round of three-under 69 which took his overall tournament total to 20-under-par at Fancourt.

"I haven't really looked at the past winners here," he admits, "but I'm sure there are a couple of good names on it and I would like to put my name in there too. I will go for it tomorrow and hopefully, I can pull it off."

Unlike the first two days when he opened his round with birdies from the onset, Bezuidenhout was a little slow off the mark on Montagu on Saturday, making three straight pars before making his first birdie. That joy was short-lived because immediately after making that birdie, a bogey followed. A par on the sixth was followed by another bogey which was followed by a birdie which ensured he was level-par at the turn.

"I hit some great shots on the first few holes," says the man who has been leading in this tournament from day one.

"I just couldn't convert the putts. I felt like I was playing well but the putts were not going in as they did in the first two rounds. Tee to green, I played well and it was tough with the swirling wind but, overall, it was a solid round."

That birdie on nine was the beginning of the turnaround for Bezuidenhout on moving day. From there on, he picked up two more to make it three birdies on the trot. He made further gains on the 15 hole, taking his total to 20-under and ensuring he takes a two-stroke victory into the final round which will be played on Montagu.

Trailing him by two shots is compatriot, George Coetzee and Spain's Santiago Tarrio Ben. Tarrio Ben carded a one-under 72 round on the Links while Coetzee was unrelenting in his pursuit for the top spot, signing for an impressive seven-under 65 on Montagu.

He shrugged off a painful bogey on the opening hole and made three birdies on the front nine to turn in 33. Then, he made an important eagle on the 1oth and followed that up with a birdie on the next hole. He dropped another shot on the 14th but swiftly recovered with back-to-back birdies on the 15th and 16th holes to seal the second spot ahead of what promises to be a spectacular final round if this 25th edition of the Dimension Data Pro-Am.

"Today I made a lot more birdies," he said, "but I also made a couple of dodgy swings which I will go and sort out now. Hopefully, my knowledge of this course helps me tomorrow. I'm really looking forward to tomorrow and I hope the course treats me well again because I'll be sure to treat it very well."

Scores:

197 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout 61 67 69

199 - Santiago Tarrio Ben 63 64 72, George Coetzee 65 69 65

201 - Richard Sterne 66 66 69

202 - Jake Roos 67 68 67

203 - Matt Ford 68 67 68

204 - Martin Ovesen 67 68 69, Daniel Hillier 65 68 71, Tom Gandy 68 70 66

205 - Lorenzo Scalise 68 69 68, Stephen Ferreira 64 68 73, Emilio Cuartero Blanco 67 68 70, Jayden Schaper 71 70 64, Louis de Jager 67 70 68, JC Ritchie 65 70 70, Jacques Blaauw 69 70 66, Darren Fichardt 66 69 70

206 - Rhys Enoch 69 71 66, Ugo Coussaud 69 66 71, Marcel Schneider 73 65 68, Jack Harrison 73 66 67, Alex Haindl 66 71 69, Clement Sordet 66 68 72, Daan Huizing 72 69 65, Peter Karmis 72 68 66, Martin Rohwer 72 67 67, Dean Burmester 66 68 72, Oscar Lengden 73 69 64, Robin Petersson 71 68 67

207 - Craig Howie 69 69 69, Pep Angles 70 72 65

208 - Jacques Kruyswijk 69 69 70, Martin Simonsen 71 69 68, Daniel van Tonder 69 69 70, Henric Sturehed 70 69 69, Luke Jerling 67 73 68, Hennie Otto 69 72 67, Aron Zemmer 72 72 64, Raphael de Sousa 73 67 68, Jaco Van Zyl 74 68 66, Thriston Lawrence 69 69 70

209 - Jake Redman 70 69 70, Trevor Fisher Jnr 70 65 74, Marcel Siem 65 71 73, Haydn Porteous 65 73 71, Fredrik From 74 66 69, Matthew Baldwin 71 68 70

210 - Kristoffer Reitan 72 68 70, Harry Ellis 71 70 69, Ockie Strydom 69 70 71, Keith Horne 72 73 65, Mitch Waite 75 69 66, Andre Nel 75 68 67, Ulrich van den Berg 72 71 67, Eirik Tage Johansen 71 70 69, Jbe' Kruger 69 69 72, Jaco Prinsloo 73 67 70, Frederic Lacroix 70 69 71, David Boote 71 68 71, Robin Dawson 73 67 70, Minkyu Kim 77 66 67, Jaco Ahlers 70 66 74, Jordan Wrisdale 73 68 69, Jean-Paul Strydom 72 70 68

Missed the cut:

211 - Hurly Long 70 71 70, MJ Viljoen 70 69 72, Niall Kearney 71 71 69, Ernie Els 64 72 75, Brandon Stone 69 68 74

212 - Garrick Higgo 67 74 71, Bernd Ritthammer 70 67 75, Jean Hugo 65 74 73, Adilson Da Silva 68 72 72, Riekus Nortje 71 69 72, Anton Karlsson 70 70 72, Pedro Oriol 74 69 69, Thomas Linard 74 65 73, Merrick Bremner 71 73 68, Jacob Glennemo 73 71 68, Hennie du Plessis 67 73 72

213 - Laurie Canter 73 69 71, Kevin Stone 75 68 70, Daniel Greene 72 71 70, Robbie Van West 73 72 68, Chase Hanna 75 65 73, Gavin Moynihan 74 72 67, Damien Perrier 69 72 72, Christiaan Basson 73 72 68, Roope Kakko 72 72 69, Richard Mansell 72 69 72, Ross Mcgowan 72 71 70, Bryce Easton 69 72 72

214 - Lyle Rowe 73 73 68, Garth Mulroy 69 70 75, Liam Johnston 72 76 66, Madalitso Muthiya 71 73 70, Christopher Mivis 71 74 69, Nathan Kimsey 74 69 71, Chris Cannon 74 70 70, Ruan de Smidt 72 73 69, Scott Fernandez 76 66 72, Alexander Knappe 69 71 74, Ewen Ferguson 68 74 72, Philip Eriksson 72 71 71

215 - James Hart du Preez 73 68 74, Ben Stow 69 74 72, Max Schmitt 75 69 71, Lauri Ruuska 72 70 73, Heinrich Bruiners 72 72 71, Alan McLean 71 65 79, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 72 72 71, Stuart Manley 72 73 70, Anthony Michael 74 69 72, Jens Fahrbring 75 72 68, David Borda 72 73 70

216 - Matias Calderon 78 68 70, Tyrone Ferreira 68 74 74, Daniel Gavins 68 73 75, Teaghan Gauche 71 75 70, Ryan Evans 75 71 70, Rourke van der Spuy 70 75 71, Deyen Lawson 69 71 76, Bradley Neil 72 74 70, Keenan Davidse 69 78 69

217 - Dylan Naidoo 75 71 71, Simon Wakefield 71 73 73, Martin Wiegele 73 70 74, Tyrone Ryan 74 69 74, Nicolai Hojgaard 77 67 73, Daniel Young 76 69 72, Ruan Conradie 71 69 77, Toby Tree 76 71 70, Estiaan Conradie 71 68 78

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

218 - Oliver Lindell 71 75 72, Jack Floydd 75 74 69, JJ Senekal 75 71 72, Dale Whitnell 75 71 72, Neil Schietekat 76 72 70, Mathieu Fenasse 75 69 74, Matthew Rushton 77 72 69

219 - Ben Evans 74 75 70, Felix Mory 72 74 73, David McIntyre 71 75 73, Ryan Cairns 73 73 73

220 - Juran Dreyer 75 78 67, Steven Tiley 77 71 72, Deon Germishuys 65 79 76, Todd Clements 70 74 76, Louis Albertse 72 71 77, CJ du Plessis 77 71 72

221 - Moritz Lampert 70 75 76, Steve Surry 74 70 77, Justin Walters 72 80 69, Wilco Nienaber 75 73 73

222 - Gary Stal 73 73 76, Franklin Manchest 75 74 73, Jason Diab 78 72 72

223 - Doug McGuigan 76 75 72, Oliver Bekker 80 73 70, Jonas Kolbing 78 71 74, Chris Swanepoel 74 73 76

224 - Makhetha Mazibuko 73 76 75

225 - Euan Walker 73 73 79, Gudmundur Kristjansson 74 70 81, Gerrit Foster 78 77 70, Toto Thimba Jnr 73 74 78, Vaughn Groenewald 70 71 84, Michael Palmer 78 72 75, Ricardo Gouveia 75 76 74

227 - Andre De Decker 76 73 78, Callum Mowat 75 74 78, Joel Stalter 79 77 71, Stanislav Matus 76 73 78, James Kamte 77 74 76, Benjamin Follett-Smith 80 74 73

228 - Marc Cayeux 71 78 79

230 - David Dixon 76 76 78

231 - Clancy Waugh 74 84 73, Mark Williams 77 73 81

232 - Keelan Africa 80 73 79

Source: Sport24