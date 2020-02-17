Nigeria: IBB Ladies Golf Open Tourney Ends Today

16 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide

The 22nd edition of the Ladies Open Golf Championship will today come to an end after three days of action at the IBB International Golf and Country club.

The championship kicked off on Thursday with the ceremonial tee-off witnessed by the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, the president of the Nigeria Golf Federation, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola and other dignitaries.

Speaking to journalists during the ceremonial tee-off, Tallen hailed the IBB club women section for their passion for the game while looking forward to Nigeria winning the overall trophy today.

"It again shows the fatherly role Nigeria plays in everything. For golf, you can see the female golfers are doing exceptionally well not just in Nigeria but internationally. The IBB female team stands out. I believe at the end of this tournament, there will be lots of success story," she said.

According to the president of the Ladies Golf Association of Nigeria, Susan Cole-Kotas expressed her desire to see Nigeria outplay the Ugandans to win the trophy.

"My biggest expectation is to see Nigeria win the championship this time around.

Last year's winner, Evah Magala of Uganda has also declared her intentions to retain her trophy while welcoming the stiff challenge from Nigerian golfers.

"Bring your A game as we intend to bring ours. We have players who have never played here before and they want to make a statement," she said.

