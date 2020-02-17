South Africa: Moore, Qeshile Put Warriors On Victory Path Over Lions

Cape Town — A century partnership between Eddie Moore and Sinethemba Qeshile followed a disciplined display by their bowlers as the Warriors surged to a six-wicket One-Day Cup win over the Lions at St George's Park in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Batting first after losing the toss, the visitors were bowled out for 221 in 47.3 overs, before the hosts eased to victory, their second in four games this season, with 38 balls to spare.

Their bowling was led by Onke Nyaku's three for 39, with two wickets each also for fast bowlers Lutho Sipamla (2/29) and Stefan Tait (2/30).

Moore (64 off 85 balls, 5 fours) and Qeshile (66 off 77 balls, 9 fours, 1 six) then shared in a 114-run second wicket partnership that set the hosts on their way for what turned out to be a relatively comfortable chase.

Victory will no doubt be hugely pleasing for the Warriors, who managed just one win in their first three matches before their round four outing in the Eastern Cape.

After winning the toss, they were well served up front by Andrew Birch (1/43) and Sipamla as the Johannesburg-based opposition were reduced to 90 for four inside the first 22 overs.

Ryan Rickelton (43) was the man that kept the runs ticking over in the early stages, and once he fell, Delano Potgieter (62 off 72 balls, 7 fours, 1 six) and Wihan Lubbe (50 off 57 balls, 6 fours) added 95 together for the fifth wicket.

But Onyaku then made his mark by removing both set men as the lower order collapsed to leave the Lions in a fix at halfway.

And Moore and Qeshihle then drove home the advantage with their big stand that helped settle early nerves.

The away side did manage to eventually get rid of them courtesy of a run-out and a wicket for Johannes Diseko (1/42), but a 47-run unbroken partnership between Yaseen Vallie (36) and Marco Marais (23) closed out the win.

- Cricket SA

Source: Sport24