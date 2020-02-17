Kenya: Weche - AFC Leopards Heading Back to the Top

15 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Former AFC Leopards coach Mickey Weche believes the team will get better under the current leadership.

The team has had its fair share of troubles especially after the exit of gaming firm, SportPesa who were the club's main sponsor. They are currently sixth in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) standings with 34 points from 20 matches. Leopards have not won the league in 22 years, with their last success coming in 1998.

"During our days we used to play with no pay but did so for the passion of the game and club. Of course times are different now but I know the current office led by Dan Shikanda are working hard to turn around things at the club," the legend told Nation Sport.

"We have a good team with very promising players and my plea to them is to continue working hard and things will get better soon. If the club is doing well then it is easier to get partners. We now have a good technical bench that is working in harmony and it is just a matter of time before Ingwe gets back to the top," he added.

The former Kenyan International now coaches third-tier side Strathmore University.

AFC Leopards take on lower-tier side Elim FC on Sunday in a Betway Cup round of 32 match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Kitale.

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

