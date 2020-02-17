Kenya: Cherotich Wins National Cross Country Championships Under-20 Title

15 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

South Rift's Maureen Cherotich edged out teammate Edinah Jebitok to win the women's Under-20 6km race at the Lotto Athletics Kenya Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Ngong Racecourse.

Cherotich and Jebitok, the Youth Olympics 1,500m/Cross Country champion, went toe-to-toe in the the last 2km before the former broke away in the last kilometre to win in 20 minutes and 14.9 seconds.

Jebitok came in second in 20:24.8 as Agnes Chebet from Central romped home third in 20:35.4.

Meanwhile, Naomi Jeptoo, a form two student at Kimwogo Secondary School in Keiyo South, won girls Under-18 5km race in 17:26.4.

Jeptoo, who represented North Rift, edged out schoolmate Naomi Cheruiyot from Central Rift in 17:27.7 as Iscar Chelagat from Nairobi settled third in 17:31.3.

"I am so thrilled to win for the first time at the nationals. I hope to represent Kenya well in Togo," said Jeptoo, who won in a sprint finish.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.