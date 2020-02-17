Kenya: Hyena Mauls 8-Year-Old Boy in Wajir

15 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

A family in Lafaley, Wajir County is mourning child who was mauled by hyena.

The body of the eight-year-old body was found in Mado on Wednesday evening three days after he went missing.

Deputy County Commissioner Andrew Mwiti said the body of the victim was discovered by herders.

Mr Mwiti said incidents of animal attacks in the area are rare and that this was an isolated incident.

The official called on parents to be aware of the whereabouts of their children every time to avoid such cases in future.

The body of the victim taken to Wajir Referral Hospital mortuary.

