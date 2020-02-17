Kenya: Fire Destroys Study Block at Starehe Boys Centre

15 February 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Fire damaged a building at Starehe Boys' Centre in Nairobi County Saturday night.

Acting Director Josphat Mwaura said it started in the workshop and then spread to the study block.

He said two Nairobi County engines were sent to the scene.

Mr Mwaura said they were conducting a head count of boys who remained at the school during the half term break.

No casualties had been reported by press time.

A mysterious fire destroyed two beds in a dormitory at Upper Hill Secondary School in Nairobi on February 6.

Principal Peter Muia said no one was injured and that the fire was put out immediately.

The principal said the cause of the fire was not established but assured parents of their children's safety.

In November 2019, a Form Three student died in a dormitory fire at Bahati PCEA Secondary School in Nakuru County.

Nakuru North deputy divisional police commander Francis Mwangi said the girl was the only one in the dormitory when the fire started.

The officer said all other students at the school were accounted for.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.