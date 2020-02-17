Kenya: Fire Destroys Study Block at Starehe Boys Centre

Fire damaged a building at Starehe Boys' Centre in Nairobi County Saturday night.

Acting Director Josphat Mwaura said it started in the workshop and then spread to the study block.

He said two Nairobi County engines were sent to the scene.

Mr Mwaura said they were conducting a head count of boys who remained at the school during the half term break.

No casualties had been reported by press time.

A mysterious fire destroyed two beds in a dormitory at Upper Hill Secondary School in Nairobi on February 6.

Principal Peter Muia said no one was injured and that the fire was put out immediately.

The principal said the cause of the fire was not established but assured parents of their children's safety.

In November 2019, a Form Three student died in a dormitory fire at Bahati PCEA Secondary School in Nakuru County.

Nakuru North deputy divisional police commander Francis Mwangi said the girl was the only one in the dormitory when the fire started.

The officer said all other students at the school were accounted for.