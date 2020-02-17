Mauritius: PM - CSU Will Be Present On a Weekly Basis At Each of the 35 CAB

press release

The Citizen Support Unit (CSU) will henceforth be present on a weekly basis at each of the 35 Citizen Advice Bureaux (CAB) across the country to familiarise the population with the different services offered. The objective is to enhance the quality of life of the population through better service delivery.

This statement was made on 15 February 2020 at the St Pierre CAB by the Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, Home Affairs and External Communications, Minister for Rodrigues, Outer Islands and Territorial Integrity, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the launching of a communication campaign 'Ansam avek CSU'.

He recalled that the CSU was set up in 2017 to maximise proximity with the population and to enable citizens to directly transmit their requests, share their concerns and ideas with ministries, departments, parastatals and local authorities through CAB. He also acknowledged the positive outcomes of the CSU since its setting up, with 82% of the 110 000 complaints received through its portal already resolved.

Prime Minister Jugnauth rejoiced that the CSU portal is making use of technological tools so as to enhance effectiveness and efficiency of services adding that the initiatives of the CSU are in line with Government's vision. With the advent of new technologies such as Artificial intelligence, Fintech, Big data and Internet of things, he said, it is imperative to bring such state-of-the-art technologies to the citizens.

Furthermore, he stated that Government is adopting a 'whole-of-government' approach and is determined to enhance coordination among different governmental institutions so that they deliver an integrated and personalised service to the population. He also underlined that his aim is to transform each CAB into a 'citizen kiosk' where citizens are not only able to register their complaints but also make use of latest technologies like QR Code, mobile money, as well as digital signature and get access, through a single platform, to several services that Government offers.