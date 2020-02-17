Kenya: Special Valentine's Treat for Butere Man Who Cycled All the Way to Kabarak to Bury Moi

15 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Mary Wangari

It was a Valentine's Day like no other for the 76-year-old man who rode a bicycle for four days from Kakamega to Kabarak in Nakuru County to attend the late Mzee Daniel arap Moi's burial.

This is after Nairobi governor Mike Sonko showered him with gifts on Valentine's Day to appreciate him.

Nathan Ambuti's passion and affection for Kenya's second president, which saw him travel on his bicycle and sleep in the cold, turned into a blessing after Sonko rewarded him with a new and insured motorcycle and a posho mill.

The governor took to his Facebook page on February 14 and revealed that he had finally gotten in touch with the man who had requested for assistance to start his own business in his Butere home.

"Today my family donated a Posho Mill machine which he requested from me to start his own business in Butere, it's a desiel powered machine which can Mill with electricity and Desiel. We have already fueled his machine and ready to Mill," read Sonko's post.

"We also bought a motor bike to facilitate his easy movement. Which is full tank, paid insurance, helmet,and all safety gear. We wish Mzee Nathan all the best," wrote the county boss.

Sonko said he was touched by the elderly man's adoration of Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, prompting him to make a treacherous journey of four days and across three counties on his bicycle to attend his burial.

"Watu wangu, niliguzwa sana na hii story 76-year-old Mzee Nathan Ambuti who for his obvious adoration of the late 2nd President H.E. Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi cycled for 4 days all the way from Kakamega to Kabarak, Nakuru County to attend his State Funeral dressed in a KANU-flag tie," he said.

The governor had days earler appealed to his followers to assist him get in touch with the man he christened "self-made peace ambassador for Kenya," in order to save him the agony of returning to his home the same way he came.

"I noted that as he did not have any money for a hotel room, he would sleep on verandahs and then resume safari the next day. I can't imagine how this "self-made peace ambassador for Kenya" will make his way to his home back in Butere," Sonko posted then.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.