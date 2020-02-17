Angola: USA State Secretary Already in Luanda

Luanda — The USA Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, arrived Sunday in Luanda, where he is scheduled to make a 24 hour-working visit aiming for cooperation reinforcement between both countries.

At the International Airport 4 de Fevereiro, Mike Pompeo was welcomed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, and high level staff of the US Embassy in Angola.

According to the schedule of the visit, to which ANGOP has had access, the agenda of the US diplomat starts at 10:00 Monday morning, at the presidential palace, where he is to have a meeting with the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

An hour later, Mike Pompeo will visit the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MIREX), for a working meeting with his Angolan counterpart, followed by a press conference at 11:40.

The head of the North American country's diplomacy will continue his visit at 12:00, on the Museum of Coin (Museu da Moeda) where he will participate in a round table with business leaders.

The USA diplomat might also have a meeting with Angolan women entrepreneurs, as well as with the members of the diplomatic mission from his country.

Mike Pompeo's return is scheduled for mid-afternoon on Monday.

Angola and the United States of America have excellent and mutually beneficial cooperation relations in various fields. Politics and diplomacy, defence and security, business, industrial, oil and gas, health, education, technology and telecommunication are some of the main areas of the Angola-USA link.

Both countries signed in 2010, a treaty for the creation of a bilateral commission titled US-Strategic Partnership Dialogue.

Angola became the third African country in which the USA signed this Strategic Partnership. The others are South Africa and Nigeria.

On the bilateral cooperation framework, the United States of America admit that Angola occupies an important geographic location that gives access to Central and Southern Africa and also close to the Gulf of Guinea.

Angola exports to the USA crude-oil and its derivates, way before the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), having sent, in between 1985 and 2003, goods in a total value of USD 42, 9 billion.

After adhering to AGOA, in 2003, the Angolan exports to the USA almost tripled in quantity and amount, reaching USD 115.39 billion in the period of 2004-2014.

Angola exports to the United States of America are mainly oil and diamonds, while the North Americans sell food, equipment for the oil sector and various machinery to the country.