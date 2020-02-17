Rwanda: 17th National Leadership Retreat to Chat Rwanda's Journey Towards Vision 2050

15 February 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

The 17th edition of the National Leadership Retreat, will be held at the RDF Combat Training Centre in Gabiro from 16 to 18 February 2020.

This annual retreat also known as Umwiherero, brings together Rwanda's senior leaders from Central Government, Local Government, parastatals and the private sector to discuss lessons learnt from the Vision 2020 and devise sound strategies to achieve the ambitious goals of the Vision 2050.

President Paul Kagame chairs the Retreat and delivers opening and closing remarks. This year, the three-day Retreat will also feature a presentation from Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente on the implementation status of 2019 Leadership Retreat recommendations.

Umwiherero has become a unique governance tool that allows Rwanda's leaders to hold themselves accountable. It provides with them an opportunity to reflect on the country's progress and identify strategies to accelerate delivery of national priorities while solving ongoing challenges.

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.