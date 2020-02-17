Rwanda: 17th National Leadership Retreat to Chat Rwanda's Journey Towards Vision 2050

press release

The 17th edition of the National Leadership Retreat, will be held at the RDF Combat Training Centre in Gabiro from 16 to 18 February 2020.

This annual retreat also known as Umwiherero, brings together Rwanda's senior leaders from Central Government, Local Government, parastatals and the private sector to discuss lessons learnt from the Vision 2020 and devise sound strategies to achieve the ambitious goals of the Vision 2050.

President Paul Kagame chairs the Retreat and delivers opening and closing remarks. This year, the three-day Retreat will also feature a presentation from Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente on the implementation status of 2019 Leadership Retreat recommendations.

Umwiherero has become a unique governance tool that allows Rwanda's leaders to hold themselves accountable. It provides with them an opportunity to reflect on the country's progress and identify strategies to accelerate delivery of national priorities while solving ongoing challenges.