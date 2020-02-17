Namibia: DTS, Saints Go Top

DTS and Saints went to the top of the Men and Women's Premier League logs after action in the Bank Windhoek Indoor Hockey League over the weekend.

DTS scored a comprehensive 9-4 victory against the X Team at the Swakopmund Dome, to go to the top of the Men's Premier League log on nine points - one ahead of Windhoek Old Boys, who beat NUST 6-3 at the Wanderers Hall in Windhoek.

At the coast, DTS received some stiff opposition from the X Team, and held a narrow 2-1 lead at half time, before sealing a comfortable win in the second half.

Josh van der Merwe and Percy Barthram each scored a hat-trick for DTS, while Christopher Daltoin scored two goals and Lenard Fick one.

For the X Team, Vialli Visagie scored a brace, and Jason Bampton and Deon de Klerk one goal each.

In Windhoek, Old Boys received stiff opposition from Nust, before sealing a 6-3 victory.

Nust had a great start, with Mark Sungayi scoring two goals in the first three minutes, before Siyabonga Martins opened Old Boys' account from a short corner.

Nust went 3-1 ahead through a short corner goal by Baggio Karigub, but Martins reduced the deficit with another short corner goal just before half time.

Old Boys drew level when Bucko Bartlett scored from a short corner and then stepped up the tempo to take control of the match, as further goals by Dylan Barnard and Rory Hammond, and Martins' third goal, gave them a bonus point victory.

Saints, meanwhile, took a commanding lead in the Women's Premier League after thumping Unam 8-0 on Friday night.

Caitlin Gillies scored a brace, while Wiandri Ludwig, Azaylee Philander, Sunelle Ludwig, Amber Dercksen, Carla Brits and Joane van Rooyen scored one goal each for Saints.

Unam, however, bounced back with a 1-0 victory against Wanderers the next day, with Judith Anton scoring the winning goal from a short corner midway through the second half.

Saints now hold a comfortable lead, on 11 points from three matches, while Windhoek Old Boys are second on four points. Coastal Raiders, DTS and Unam follow on three points each, while Wanderers must still open their account.