Nigeria: Lawmakers Insist Buhari Sacks Service Chiefs

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the heads of the nation's security agencies as part of measures to stem the rising insecurity in the country.

This was contained in the communique of forum at the end of its 2020 annual retreat in Owerri, Imo State following the official inauguration of the YPF of the 9th National Assembly by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The retreat among others focused on constitutional review, electoral reforms, shrinking civic space and the petroleum industry bill; as well as other issues of critical national importance.

The communique was jointly signed by 23 parliamentarians, namely: Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, Hon Nasir Mu'azu Magarya, Hon. Karu Simon, Hon. Samaila Sulaiman, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, Hon. Abdullahi Sa'ad Abdulkadri, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, Hon. Babangida Alasan, Hon. Usman Abdullahi, Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha, and Hon. Umar Muda Lawal.

Other are Hon. Muktar Chawai, Hon. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, Hon. Tajudeen Obasa, Hon. Jafaru Ribadu, Hon. Kasimu Bello Maigari, Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, Hon. Philip Dasun, Hon. Nasiru Bello Lawal, and Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah.

According to the lawmakers, the current security situation in the country poses a threat to social cohesion and national development.

"The YPF expressed deep concerns with the level of insecurity and its devastating impact on young people, women and people living with disabilities. The YPF commends the security agencies especially the gallant men and women in the war front for their selflessness and patriotism in combating insecurity.

"The YPF calls on governments at all levels to review the current security architecture to ensure peace and security in line with democratic standards of national security management. The YPF calls for more leadership and professionalism from security agencies. The Forum aligns itself with the resolution of the National Assembly calling for the immediate removal of the Service Chiefs," they said.

They urged government at the national and state levels to declare a state of emergency on youth development given the deplorable socio-economic condition of young people across Nigeria.

"The YPF reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the democratic civic space and protection of human rights and will therefore not support proposed legislation like the hate speech bill, social media bill, the NGO bill in their current form, all of which are capable trampling on the rights of Nigerians. However, the YPF calls on citizens to be sensitive to the rights of others and be responsible in the exercise of their rights," they said.