Nigeria: Lawmakers Insist Buhari Sacks Service Chiefs

16 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abbas Jimoh

The Young Parliamentarians Forum (YPF) of the House of Representatives has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately sack the heads of the nation's security agencies as part of measures to stem the rising insecurity in the country.

This was contained in the communique of forum at the end of its 2020 annual retreat in Owerri, Imo State following the official inauguration of the YPF of the 9th National Assembly by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The retreat among others focused on constitutional review, electoral reforms, shrinking civic space and the petroleum industry bill; as well as other issues of critical national importance.

The communique was jointly signed by 23 parliamentarians, namely: Hon. Kabir Ibrahim Tukura, Hon Nasir Mu'azu Magarya, Hon. Karu Simon, Hon. Samaila Sulaiman, Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, Hon. Abdullahi Sa'ad Abdulkadri, Hon. Ugonna Ozurigbo, Hon. Mansur Manu Soro, Hon. Babangida Alasan, Hon. Usman Abdullahi, Hon. Ibrahim Almustapha, and Hon. Umar Muda Lawal.

Other are Hon. Muktar Chawai, Hon. Kpam Jimin Sokpo, Hon. Shina Peller, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, Hon. Tajudeen Obasa, Hon. Jafaru Ribadu, Hon. Kasimu Bello Maigari, Hon. Abubakar Yahaya Kusada, Hon. Philip Dasun, Hon. Nasiru Bello Lawal, and Hon. Ifeanyi Chudy Momah.

According to the lawmakers, the current security situation in the country poses a threat to social cohesion and national development.

"The YPF expressed deep concerns with the level of insecurity and its devastating impact on young people, women and people living with disabilities. The YPF commends the security agencies especially the gallant men and women in the war front for their selflessness and patriotism in combating insecurity.

"The YPF calls on governments at all levels to review the current security architecture to ensure peace and security in line with democratic standards of national security management. The YPF calls for more leadership and professionalism from security agencies. The Forum aligns itself with the resolution of the National Assembly calling for the immediate removal of the Service Chiefs," they said.

They urged government at the national and state levels to declare a state of emergency on youth development given the deplorable socio-economic condition of young people across Nigeria.

"The YPF reaffirmed its commitment to deepening the democratic civic space and protection of human rights and will therefore not support proposed legislation like the hate speech bill, social media bill, the NGO bill in their current form, all of which are capable trampling on the rights of Nigerians. However, the YPF calls on citizens to be sensitive to the rights of others and be responsible in the exercise of their rights," they said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.