Nigeria Is Bleeding, Say Southern, Middle Belt Leaders

16 February 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) said on Sunday that the country is bleeding and needs to be salvaged from a possible disintegration.

To this end, the forum welcomed decision of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review to consider the report of the 2014 National Conference and that of the El-Rufai committee in the discharge of the onerous task before them.

The group in a joint statement endorsed by Yinka Odumakin (South West); Gen C. R.U Ihekire (South East); Senator Bassey Henshaw

(South South) and Dr. isuwa Dogo (Middle Belt) described the move by the Senate as "laudable."

"We welcome their decision with a promise of our readiness to offer them all necessary cooperation in this regard," the forum said.

According to them, the bad state of the country was testified to by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, who declared after a meeting with President Buhari recently that the country had reached a "tipping point".

The forum urged the committee to take the assignment with all the seriousness it deserves, saying it is an opportunity "to make history if they found an anchor for a polity in distress."

"We shall take more than a passing interest in the work of the committee as we pray for God to guide them alright," the forum said.

