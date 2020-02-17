Nigeria: Dare Urges States to Emulate Obaseki's Sports Model

16 February 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Impressed by the rapid transformation of sporting facilities in Edo State by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, has urged other states in the country to adopt the governor's development model.

Speaking to journalists after the inspection of the newly refurbished Youths Indoor Sports Complex in Benin City, the minister said the model will bring about the renaissance required to rejig the nation's sports development narrative.

Dare, who expressed satisfaction with progress on the project, which is in the final stage of completion, noted that Edo State is prepared for hosting of the 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF), scheduled for next month.

He said, "We are having a partnership with Edo State Government to revamp the indoor sports hall and the place has been fully restored.

"The building, offices and dressing rooms are in shape and I think this type of partnership between federal and state governments will bring about the renaissance we want in our sports development, facility upgrade and management"

Earlier, Governor Obaseki said the facility remained a federal government property but would be managed by the state government.

The governor explained that all property built inside the facility by private individuals would be put to use by youths engaged in sporting activities in the region, adding, "We will fence the building; some people have encroached on the land but we will ensure that we fence every property inside the land."

Deputy Governor, Rt.Hon. Comr. Philip Shaibu reassured that the state was ready to host to National Sports Festival, noting that all sporting facilities in the state have been transformed ahead of the sports meet.

