Namibia: Campenaerts Crushes Field At Nedbank Cycle Challenge

VICTOR Campenaerts gave a superb performance to win the 100km Nedbank Cycle Challenge in a time of two hours 11 minutes 35 seconds on Sunday.

The Belgian broke away from the leading pack early on, on the Daan Viljoen hills, and then steadily pulled away to finish more than seven minutes ahead of the chasing pack.

Dan Craven beat Martin Freyer in a sprint to the line to finish second in 2:19:05, while Ingram Cuff, Christo Swartz and Danzel de Koe all followed a further three seconds behind.

After the race Campenaerts made a magnanimous gesture when he donated his prize money of N$12 000 to Physically Active Youth.

"I've been training a lot with the locals and about a week ago I visited Physically Active Youth, an organisation that gets kids active in cycling after school hours, and it was really pleasant and I was happy to see them doing a very good job," he said.

"I knew the Nedbank Cycle Challenge had some good prize money, so I decided to go all out for the win, so now I will donate my prize money to PAY," he added.

Campenaerts said he was confident that he would win.

"I was confident that they would not catch me, because I'm one of the best time trialists in the world and I'm also the fastest man over one hour so I was just riding my own pace and making sure that I win, so that I could donate the money.

"I just went super hard on the matchless climb and it seemed that nobody could keep up with my pace and from there on I just needed a long solo effort," he added.

Craven and Freyer also donated their prize money of N$9 000 and N$6 000 respectively to PAY, with Craven saying that Campenaerts was a class apart.

"Victor came to Namibia and showed every one what a world tour rider can do. On the first climb he rode away from everyone by about one and a half minutes, so it was great for the locals to see what can happen. I haven't had a good last few days so I was pleased that I didn't lose time to the Namibians," he said.

"We just rode pretty steady and going into the final stretch there was a headwind, so I knew it was going to be a bit tricky. Then Martin Freyer attacked and opened up a nice gap, so I jumped across to him and the two of us were able to build on the lead. I think the two of us were the best of the rest after Victor, we were able to show it over the final bit, and then in the sprint I was strong enough to outsprint Martin which was great. I would have preferred to have been strong enough to stay with Victor on the climb, but unfortunately that wasn't going to happen today," he added.

With the Nedbank Cycle Challenge also serving as a selection race for Namibia's Olympic spot, as well as next weekend's National Cycling Championships, Craven said he was hopeful of getting the spot.

"So far I think I've been the strongest of the Namibians and the longer the race is, usually the better it is for me and I've been here long enough now to acclimatise. I've been working towards this for more than two years, I've been training super hard for the last few months, and my training has been going really well. If someone is going to ride away from me next weekend then they really deserve it, but I hope that doesn't happen," he said.

Michelle Vorster, meanwhile, was also a comfortable winner of the women's 100km race, finishing in a time of 2:39:31, while Imke Jagau and Risa Dreyer finished more than five minutes behind in 2:44:55.

They were followed by Silke Bean (2:48:35), Anneke Steenkamp (2:48:38) and Lelani Swart (2:48:39).

More than 800 cyclists participated in Nedbank Cycle Challenge which took place for the 34th consecutive year, while Nedbank's total sponsorship amounted to N$80 000.

On Saturday, Brandon Plaaitjies was in a class of his own when he obliterated the field in the Nedbank Mountain Bike Challenge.

Plaaitjies won the Elite Men's category over 50km in a time of 2:14:50, while Hardus Nel came second more than 12 minutes behind in 2:27:00, and Julian Nel third in 2:32:00.

Michelle Vorster also dominated the Elite Women's category over 50km, winning in a time of 2:27:03, while Courtney Liebenberg came second more than 25 minutes behind in 2:52:23.