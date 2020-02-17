Namibia: Wanderers, United Win

17 February 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Helge Schütz

WANDERERS beat CCD Tigers, while Trustco United got their first victory of the season against Mr 24/7 Welwitschia in Cricket 50-over Premier League matches on Saturday.

Both matches had to be reduced due to rain with Wanderers scoring 214 for nine wickets off 31 overs and then dismissing CCD for 146 off 31.

In Wanderers' innings, Wessel Myburgh was out for a duck, but JC Balt and JP Kotze got them back on track with a 96-run partnership.

Balt was the first to go, dismissed off Ramon Wilmot's bowling for 46 off 45 balls (4x6, 2x4), while Kotze blazed his way to 85 off only 64 balls (6x6, 5x4) to put Wanderers in charge.

Nicolaas Scholtz added 29 off 22 balls further down the order as Wanderers set CCD a competitive target of seven runs to the over.

Mika Mutumbe was CCD's best bowler, taking four wickets for 32 runs, while Rene Were took 2/35 and Dehan van Zyl 2/51.

In CCD's innings, opening batsman Ramon Wilmot gave them hope with a fine innings, but he received little support as wickets fell all around him at regular intervals.

Wilmot went on to score 76 off 79 balls (3x5, 5x4), but the only other batsmen to reach double figures were Norbert Manyande (12) and Mika Mutumbe (21) as CCD crashed to 146 all out.

Nicolaas Scholtz was Wanderers' best bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs, while Wessel Myburgh took 2/20 and Steven Delport 2/16.

At Trustco United Park, United got their first victory of the season when they beat Mr 24/7 Welwitschia by four wickets.

The visitors were dismissed for 189, while United reached 193 for six wickets off 33,4 overs.

Welwitschia got off to a poor start, losing their first five wickets for only 35 runs, and when Justin Baard dismissed Enrico van der Westhuizen for a duck, they were struggling at 69/6.

Shalako Groenewald and Herman Karsten, however, revived their innings with a 75-run partnership, before Groenewald was out for a rapid 82 off only 57 balls (4x6, 11x4), while Karsten remained not out on 48 as they reached 189 off 33 overs.

Danie van Schoor was United's best bowler with four wickets for 12 runs off 6,1 overs, while Darren van Dyk took 2/23.

In United's run chase, a fine innings by opener Hendrik van der Walt kept them on track for victory.

After Justin Baard was dismissed for 11, Van der Walt and Eben van Wyk revived the innings with a 75-run second wicket partnership.

Van Wyk was dismissed by Shalako Groenewald for 23, but Van der Walt went on to score 85 off 91 balls (3x6, 8x4) to put them in charge.

Towards the end United lost a few more wickets, before Dewald Nell (14 not out) took them to victory.

John Eric Thierauch was Welwitschias' best bowler with three wickets for 32 runs off six overs.

Wanderers and WHS Old Boys now lead the log with 20 points each, followed by Welwitschias (16), CCD Tigers (12) and United (4).

