Namibia: Ndeitunga Vows to Deal With 'Disrespectful' Youth

POLICE inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga says the police will deal with "young ones" who insult national leaders on social media.

Ndeitunga was speaking at the opening of the N$77 million Oshana police headquarters at Oshakati by safety and security minister Charles Namoloh on Friday. Also present was Oshana governor Elia Irimari.

"We know them and we will deal with them," he vowed.

Ndeitunga said young people have been freed from colonialism and now they talk to elders the way they want.

He said "enough is enough" and the police will take action against those insulting elders.

"We cannot have the president and our leaders being insulted. After they freed them, now they are enjoying that freedom and swearing at the elders," he lamented.

At the same event Ndeitunga warned police officers who have joined charismatic churches against bringing anointed water or oil to work.

"If I see a police officer with an anointed water bottle, you are fired," he warned.

On the construction of the regional police headquarters, Ndeitunga told those present that regional offices are crucial to address the shortage of office accommodation the organisation is facing in the country.

Members of the police in the Oshana region, he said, were operating from a small regional headquarters building at the premises of the Oshakati Police Station, while others were crowded in small fabricated structures.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The police officers who were operating from the fabricated structures will from now on be housed in this new beautiful building," declared the police chief.

Safety and security minister Namoloh said the police is mindful of the ever-growing need to improve their strategy to accommodate the needs and aspirations of the communities. He said the office demonstrates the government's dedication to improving the livelihood of members of the force.

Namoloh also said in the 2019/2020 financial year, the government allocated more than N$4,6 billion to the Namibian Police, of which over N$485 million is for development budget, including construction projects of regional offices.

The minister urged members of the public to support the police in their quest to prevent and combat crime and to take up the responsibility of helping the force to create a safer environment for all.

"We want beautiful minds and attitudes in the office," Namoloh told the police officers and reminded them that their new regional office remains the people's property.

The new regional office consists of an administration block accommodating 57 offices, three boardrooms, a radio room, server room, copy room, three cleaner storerooms, three staff kitchenettes, a security lobby and ablution facilities.

It also has a logistic warehouse building, comprising seven offices, stationery store, armoury, two furniture stores as well as a uniform store, cleaning store and ablution facilities.

The police have so far constructed five regional headquarters in the country in the past four years.

- Additional reporting by Nampa

*This story has been updated.