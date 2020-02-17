South Africa: Melville New Year's Shooter - More Questions Than Answers After Sketch of Suspect Released

17 February 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Azarrah Karrim

There are more questions than answers since police released a sketch last week of a suspect in the New Year's Eve shooting in Melville, Johannesburg.

Two women were killed and six people injured in the shooting when the occupants of a black BMW SUV cruised past Poppy's restaurant in Melville and opened fire on patrons.

A sketch, drawn by an expert in the police, was released last week and depicted a man wearing a helmet with what appeared to be a lollipop stick or cigarette between his lips.

People questioned why the person in the sketch was wearing a cycling helmet when the CCTV footage showed a black SUV driving past Poppy's.

However, police insisted that the sketch accurately reflected the description of the suspect which they received.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele did not want to confirm whether the suspect was in a car or on a bicycle.

"Police are drawing the sketch based on the information they are getting."

"You can be in a car wearing [a helmet] or you can be on a bike - that doesn't matter. The fact is that person was like that," Makhubele said.

Police have not received any feedback since the sketch was published, according to Makhubele.

