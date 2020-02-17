Liberia: Sen. Morias Recommits to Scholarship Scheme

Pleebo, Maryland County: Maryland County Senator H. Dan Morias said he is committed to his scholarship scheme launched some eight years ago in the county.

Speaking at a news conference at his Pleebo District home office recently, Sen. Moriaswho is scheduled for reelection in October this year opined that he spends about two millions Liberian dollars (L$2,000,000.00) each year at both university and grade school levels across the county, as a means of preparing young people who will take over the future leadership of the country.

According to him, 30 of the students who benefit from his personal scholarship scheme are at Tubman University, while 54 are at private institutions including St. Francis High School, O. S. Collins Baptist High Schools, St. Stephen Episcopal High School and the First Assembly of God High School in Pleebo.

Others he named are the Jasper Grant United Methodist High School, Willie A. Riggers Elementary School, Ben P. Russell Community School, and the AICA Junior High School among others.

Sen. Morias said as part payment for this year's tuition, he has handed over to the administration of the William V. S. Tubman University a check of US$1,000.00, while an unmentioned amount in Liberian Dollars was remitted into the accounts of various high schools.

He added that his assistance to underprivileged students doesn't mean that he has more money to give out, but it is intended to help parents who cannot afford paying their children's school fees.

The Maryland County lawmaker has vowed to continue the program as long as he can afford.By GareysonNeufville, Maryland County