Liberia: Weah Gets More Punches

Liberia's President George Manneh Weah continues to receive harsh political punches here, as his critics see in him the lack of problem-solving and decision making capabilities while the country crumbles under his regime.

Mr. Weah is in the third year of his rule with different economic challenges emerging one after the other, ranging from shortages of local currency and gasoline, which have all impeded normal activities including transportation in a poor economy where most of the people strive to get their day's meal.In a social media post by opposition lawmaker Sen. Nyonblee Kanga - Lawrence, she claims that Liberia has become an embarrassment under Mr. Weah's rule.

"President Weah's leadership is proving to be irresponsible and unresponsive to Liberians. Under his presidency, Liberia has become an embarrassment to its neighbors, and an increasingly difficult place to live," Sen. Lawrence says.

"We deserve so much better! This year, 2020, and in 2023, we have a chance to respond, loudly and clearly. We must make our disagreements known. We must make our feelings known. We must express ourselves with the power of our votes, and say, enough IS enough!" she adds.

She notes that Liberia has become an embarrassment and President Weah is a leader who has no interest in solving problems.

Even worse, Sen. Lawrence continues that Mr. Weah lacks decision-making capabilities, warning him that he cannot succeed if all he wants to do is benefit from the perks of an office but not assume the problem-solving responsibilities of such high office!

The Grand Bassa Senator wonders how the government of President Weah can set up a committee for every situation, noting that Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor complained about arrears and insecurity and a committee was set up.

Now she says a committee is set up to investigate gas shortage, in addition to many other committees."Does the executive work through committees? No!!!!! Only the legislature," she cautions President Weah.

Sen. Lawrence blasts that the there is no vision, no ownership, no accountability, no problem - solving capabilities, no decision - making capabilities and listening is also a problem for the regime.

She also complains about workings at the Legislature, saying lawmakers can only make recommendations and their recommendations are never respected.

"The best option is impeachment, do we have the numbers? No!! The legislature is also compromised and few people are only fighting to distinguish themselves or serve as a deterrent to worst decisions," Sen. Lawrence concludes.