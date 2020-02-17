Liberia: Police in Maryland Charge Two for Theft of Property

Police in Pleebo have charged and sent to court two person for theft of property.

Suspects Peter Hove 47 and Kamba Junior age 30 where charged on Wednesday Feb 12 and forwarded to the Pleebo Magisterial Court for trial for stealing palm fruits worth 49,000 Liberian Dollars belonging to a local company in the county.

According to a police charges sheet, the act by Hove and Junior are in contravention with section 15.5 of the new penal code of Liberia.

Report say both defendants where arrested Tuesday morning February 11, by security guards of the Maryland Oil Palm Plantation (MOPP) while on a routine patrol at the former LEBSUCO site of the plantation with palm fruits belonging to the company (MOPP).

Peter and Junior have reportedly admitted to the allegation during police preliminary investigation at the Pleebo police depot.

The charge sheet indicates that the two defendants were arrested and investigated base upon complain from the company. Hove is of the Grebo tribe and Junior is an Ivorian national. Both suspects are residents of Barriken town, a town a kilo meter away from the plantation.By GareysonNeufville, Maryland County.