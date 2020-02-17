Liberia: VP Taylor Breaks Grounds for Drug Rehab Center

Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor has broken grounds for the proposed Bai T. Moore Rehabilitation Village in Bomi County, describing the project as the beginning of true development of that County.

Performing the ground breaking ceremony, VP Howard-Taylor, expressed the belief that the Project, which is under the auspices of an anti-drug group, Agent For Change, will open up Bomi County, especially the young from their drug problems as well as provide job opportunities for them.

According to a press Release from the Office of the Vice President, VP Howard-Taylor, on behalf of her Office and the Liberian Government, provided a cheque of ten thousand United States dollars as an initial contribution towards the project.

Mrs. Howard-Taylor who provided the land space for the facility through the people of Bomi County, appealed for an additional fifty acres of land for the sustainability of the Project. The additional land space is to be used for agricultural activities under the sponsorship of the Rehabilitation Village.

While hailing the group Agent for Change for its crucial role in the fight against drugs addiction and abuse in Liberia, VP Howard-Taylor committed her Office to providing a mini-bus to address the mobility challenge in the operations of the Village.

She reiterated the need for the active involvement of all into the fight against drug abuse and addiction; hoping that, when completed and functional, the Bai T. Moore Rehabilitation Village will guide, rehabilitate, accompany and follow drug abusers.

Speaking earlier, the Board Chair of Agent For Change Reverend Samuel Reeves of the Providence Baptist Church put the entire construction cost of the Project at three million United States dollars, disclosing that the Project will be done in three phrases.

Rev. Reeves thanked the Vice President and the people of Bomi County for welcoming such project while calling for more support for it realization.

Also speaking, Bomi County Senator SandoDazoe Johnson, praised the Vice President and the founders of the Project for vision of a Rehabilitation Center in Bomi County, pledging an amount of one thousand United States dollars as his initial contribution.

Several dignitaries, including UN agencies Representatives to Liberia graced the occasion and made commitments to support the Rehabilitation Village initiative.

In another development, the Vice President has fulfilled her committed of five hundred thousand Liberian dollars to the traditional Muslim Women of Bomi County.

VP Howard-Taylor, consistent with her belief in the need for increased intervention in empowering women as a major role of national leaders, in 2019, pledged the amount to the women for the purpose of supporting their Micro Loan Program.

Beaming with smiles and giving rounds of cheers, the women thanked the Vice President for making good her promise while assuring her that funds will be used strictly for the intended purpose.