Liberia: KEEP to Establish Two Reading Rooms in Nimba County

The Executive Director of the Kids' Educational Engagement Project (KEEP) has disclosed plan for the establishment of two reading rooms (mini-libraries) in Nimba County.

A dispatch from Nimba County says, KEEP's ED made the disclosure when she led a team comprised of two officials of the organization to the county to assess public schools where the reading rooms are to be annexed.

Mrs. Brenda Brewer Moore revealed that the two reading rooms will be established in Sanniquellie City and LeahwahpeaMah, with the first at the KpoahpaWhentenPublic School.

According to her, the two projects could cost a minimum of US$25,000.00, which are earmarked to be completed before the rainy season as to avoid difficult roads conditions which may cost hike in transportation price.

Executive Director Moore said her organization has been driven to establish mini libraries all across the country so as to promote a culture of reading in Liberia."The more our children are able to read, the better they will be able to learn", she said.

KEEP founder and Executive Director thanked the organization sponsors, partners and donors for their continue support and partnership in assisting needed children and their communities to improve their chances of learning and development through improved reading proficiencies, and thereby, ultimately breaking the cycle of poverty into which many are entrapped largely by the lack of education.

At the occasion in Nimba, she urged parents, teachers, students and community leaders to participate in upcoming programs and activities under the National Reading Campaign which was recently-launched by KEEP, in Monrovia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Entertainment Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"KEEP, and our partners, are determined to build the libraries and stock it with books, but none of it will mean much unless parents join in the efforts, by allowing and encouraging their children to use the safe and conducive spaces to read", the KEEP boss added.

Meanwhile, Madam Moore is appealing to parents and teachers to make the time available to help their children learn to read.

"This is why we launched the National Reading Campaign, and this is why we are establishing the rooms in Nimba here," she concluded.

KEEP is a local charitable organization founded in 2014 which is primarily dedicated to promoting a culture of reading in Liberia. The organization has established xxx mini libraries in seven (7) of Liberia's 15 counties, and has said it intends to establish six (6) additional rooms in Bong, Nimba and Maryland Counties this year.

KEEP conducts weekly reading sessions at its rooms, and free basic computer literacy programs at a number of its facilities.