Rwanda: Afro Hair Lounge to Open in Kigali

This Saturday, February 15, 2020, Dr Mwamba who is number one in Europe for Hair Transplant Surgery (FUE unshaven hair transplant), a world-first for Afro hair, and his wife Mrs. Clara Kalala Mwamba presented an innovative project in terms of hair care and treatments, "Afro Hair Lounge ".

The idea of a project which can provide global solutions in the field of hair care in Africa was initiated during "Rwanda Day" held in Belgium in 2017.

Dr Mwamba and his wife explained at length the problems of African hair, the reasons for baldness and the possible solutions to these hair related problems. In order to address hair issues for Africans, they plan to set up in May an "Afro Hair Lounge" in Kigali.

In addition to being innovative in Africa, this project should also create jobs, promote medical tourism in Rwanda, etc.

Dr Mwamba ended his presentation by mentioning the possibility of installing in the future a production line for cosmetic products in Rwanda.