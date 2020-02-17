Rwanda: Afro Hair Lounge to Open in Kigali

17 February 2020
The New Times (Kigali)

This Saturday, February 15, 2020, Dr Mwamba who is number one in Europe for Hair Transplant Surgery (FUE unshaven hair transplant), a world-first for Afro hair, and his wife Mrs. Clara Kalala Mwamba presented an innovative project in terms of hair care and treatments, "Afro Hair Lounge ".

The idea of a project which can provide global solutions in the field of hair care in Africa was initiated during "Rwanda Day" held in Belgium in 2017.

Dr Mwamba and his wife explained at length the problems of African hair, the reasons for baldness and the possible solutions to these hair related problems. In order to address hair issues for Africans, they plan to set up in May an "Afro Hair Lounge" in Kigali.

In addition to being innovative in Africa, this project should also create jobs, promote medical tourism in Rwanda, etc.

Dr Mwamba ended his presentation by mentioning the possibility of installing in the future a production line for cosmetic products in Rwanda.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.