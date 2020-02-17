Nigeria: Soldiers Repel Another Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri

17 February 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Abdulkareem Haruna

There was shooting last night in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, as soldiers battled to repel Boko Haram insurgents who attempted to invade the city.

The shooting which started at about 7.30 p.m. lasted for nearly an hour as residents around the Muna axis of Maiduguri along Gamboru-Ngala road cringed in fear.

Ahmadu Haga, a local security official who lives in Muna IDP camp, confirmed the incident to PREMIUM TIMES.

He said, "the attack happened at a location near Kaliyari somewhere far behind our area."

An official of the Civilian-JTF, Bello Danbatta, informed PREMIUM TIMES on the phone that the attack was at the last military checkpoint "near Ngwom village."

"They attempted invading the state capital by attacking the checkpoint, but thank God the soldiers were able to stand their grounds and repelled the attackers."

Mr Danbatta could not immediately confirm the casualty in the foiled attack.

The attack occurred at about the same time Boko Haram members attacked Babangida, a community in Yobe State.

An army spokesperson told PREMIUM TIMES the army repelled the Yobe attack.

Details later...

