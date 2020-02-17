Africa: Washington Round of Talks On GERD Concluded

14 February 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The round of talks on Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam(GERD) held in Washington, US , during February 12-13 with participation of Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Irrigation of Sudan, Egypt and Ethiopia, was concluded and issued a joint statement.

The statement said the talks , which were chaired by the American Secretary of Treasury and attended by President of the World Bank as observer, that the Ministers reviewed during this round of talks progress made by the technical and legal teams and matters necessary for preparation of final agreement.

It added that the Ministers underscored importance of cooperation on development of the Blue Nile Basin with purpose of improving life of peoples in Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan and that the Ministers of the three countries undertook to reach agreement.

The statement affirmed that the United States with technical support from the World Bank, agreed to facilitate preparation of final deal to be studied by the Ministers and presidents of the three countries.

