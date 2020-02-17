Tanzania: Tackle Network Hitches, Kyerwa MP Emphasizes

KYERWA legislator Innocent Bilakwate has appealed to Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to make concerted efforts to enable people living on border villages to get network connectivity.

He explained that people living on border villages in Kyerwa, Karagwe, Ngara and Missenyi districts depended on network communications from neighbouring Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

"Once you enter border villages including Murongo (Karagwe), Kimuli (Kyerwa), Mutukula (Missenyi), Kabanga, Rusumo and Mugoma wards in Ngara District you lose network communication with Tanzanian mobile providers. This is a serious security risk. TCRA should take immediate action to solve the problem," he said.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace by the National Identification Agency (NIDA) noting that only 10.9 per cent of the residents in Kyerwa Constituency had to-date been issued with IDs.

Mr Bilakwate raised the concern during a Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) meeting held in Bukoba Municipal Council on Wednesday.

He noted that out of 128,000 people who were registered those who were given NIDA numbers were 14,000 (10.9 per cent).

"NIDA should pull up its socks and speed up the exercise. People are confused because most of their mobile phones have been switched off," he lamented.