Tanzania: Tackle Network Hitches, Kyerwa MP Emphasizes

14 February 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

KYERWA legislator Innocent Bilakwate has appealed to Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to make concerted efforts to enable people living on border villages to get network connectivity.

He explained that people living on border villages in Kyerwa, Karagwe, Ngara and Missenyi districts depended on network communications from neighbouring Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi.

"Once you enter border villages including Murongo (Karagwe), Kimuli (Kyerwa), Mutukula (Missenyi), Kabanga, Rusumo and Mugoma wards in Ngara District you lose network communication with Tanzanian mobile providers. This is a serious security risk. TCRA should take immediate action to solve the problem," he said.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the slow pace by the National Identification Agency (NIDA) noting that only 10.9 per cent of the residents in Kyerwa Constituency had to-date been issued with IDs.

Mr Bilakwate raised the concern during a Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) meeting held in Bukoba Municipal Council on Wednesday.

He noted that out of 128,000 people who were registered those who were given NIDA numbers were 14,000 (10.9 per cent).

"NIDA should pull up its socks and speed up the exercise. People are confused because most of their mobile phones have been switched off," he lamented.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
U.S. Secretary Of State to Make First Visit to Sub-Saharan Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.