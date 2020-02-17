Sierra Leone: Wafu Women's Tourney - Host Nation Gets Tough Draw

Host, Sierra Leone, has been pitted in a tough group following Saturday's group phase draws of the West African Football Union (WAFU Zone A) at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Freetown.

The tournament, which is scheduled to run from 25 February to 7 March, will attract 8 Nations and they are all divided into Group A and B.

Host Sierra Leone will face Cape Verde, Senegal and Guinea in Group A, while Group B will see Mali, the Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Liberia taking.

Sierra Leone will lock horns against their counterparts at the Southern City of Bo Stadium, and Group B is expected to be played in Makeni City.

Sierra Leone U-20 women's national team were eliminated by Senegal a few days ago from Fifa World Cup preliminary round in the race to Costa Rica/Panama.

Before that, during 2019 festive season, In Makeni, Sierra Leone women's team played to a 2-2 draw against Liberia. In Bo, Liberia under-20 lost 2-0 to Sierra Leone under-20 in December.

WAFU A Women's Cup Draw Result

GROUP A: Sierra Leone, Cape Verde, Guinea, Senegal

GROUP B: Mali, Gambia, Liberia, Guinea Bissau