Kenya: Tikolo Lands Lucrative Three-Year International Assignment in Tanzania

15 February 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Jeff Kinyanjui

Kenyan cricket legend Steve Tikolo has been named the new Tanzania senior national team coach.

Tikolo put pen to paper on a three-year deal and he said he was excited with the new challenge and hopes to propel Tanzania to success internationally.

"I am here to help the team achieve higher levels of success. I know there are many talented players who have the potential to excel at the international stage," he told the press during his unveiling on Thursday.

Tikolo's first task is to guide the team during this year's Africa T20 set to be held in Nairobi and the ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

"It is not easy but that is why I am here. With more international exposure I believe Tanzanian cricket can rise. I am ready to work with local coaches - they know the players and will play a great role in this journey," he said.

Tikolo guided Uganda Cricket Cranes to the ICC World Cup three years ago but parted ways with the Uganda Cricket Association last year.

