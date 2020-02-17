Kenya: DP Ruto Distances Himself From Besieged Former CS Over Sh39 Billion Fraud Case

15 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Deputy President William Ruto has come out to deny reports in a section of the media linking to the former Sport Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa following his arrest.

In a message posted on his Twitter handle, the Deputy President claimed his political competitors had engaged in a smear-campaign by trying to link him to the former Cabinet Secretary's afflictions.

Ruto summed up his tweet by telling that the DCI to go after the real fraudsters.

"The desperation of my political competitors on their choreographed smear campaign against WsR is evident even for fools (whom we have a shortage for)to see. Just wait and see where this will end up. Washindwe! Go for the fraudsters. Leave me to serve the nation,"

Echesa was remanded at the Muthaiga Police Station until Monday after he was arrested on Thursday over an alleged 39 billion shillings fake military equipment scam.

The former Cabinet Secretary is alleged to have used the Office of the Deputy President and the signature of Defence Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to cut a fraudulent multi-billion shilling deal.

Echesa was remanded after the prosecution objected to his release on bail saying that investigators need to travel to the US to collect more evidence.

The Court further heard that releasing him will jeopardize collection of evidence, some of which was found in the possession of the suspect.

The former CS's lawyer Evans Ondieki opposed the request by the prosecution alleging that his arrest is malicious, given the timing and the number of days the prosecution wants to hold him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.