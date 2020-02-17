Kenya: KRA Urges Compliance With Excisable Goods Regulation Ahead of Deadline

15 February 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Any importers, retailers and customers of water, juices and non-alcoholic drinks as from next month risk facing prosecution if found selling and buying products with no tax stamp imported after 13 November 2019.

This is after the Kenya Revenue Authority Commissioner for Domestic Taxes, Elizabeth Meyo issued a statement saying all bottled water, juices, energy drinks, and non-alcoholic beverages have until 29th February to be affixed with excise stamps for the products to be allowed in the market.

"The public is notified that any products manufactured or imported on or after 13th November 2019 found not bearing an excise stamp before 13th November 2019 and found in the market after 29th February 2020 not bearing an Excise Stamp; shall be seized and offenders prosecuted," reads the statement.

The move is aimed at improving tax collections as well as enhancing safety standards by deterring counterfeits in the country.

"This is line with Section 28 of the Excise Duty Act 2015 and Legal Notice 53 of 30th March 2017 on Excisable Goods Management System Regulations where only licensed manufacturers and licensed importers of excisable goods can obtain excise stamps," Meyo added.

An updated list of manufacturers and importers licensed or registered under section 15 of the Excise Duty Act 2015 will be updated on the KRA website,

KRA further urged the traders to ensure that any remaining stock under the stated deadline will be affixed with excise stamps.

The distributors and retailers will also be required to offer for sale goods on a First In, First Out basis to ensure exhaustion of these stocks where manufacturers and importers shall only deliver stamped products for resale or consumption

The move is aimed at improving tax collections as well as enhancing safety standards by deterring counterfeits in the country.

The tax collector is working towards implementing the second phase of EGMS to increase tax from Sh700 million to Sh5.6 billion.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Jammeh Raped Women, Including Gambian Beauty Queen - Report
Boko Haram Leader Proposes Deal to Free Chibok Girls
Trade is Key to Wealth Creation in Africa - Afreximbank's Oramah
Maiduguri Under Attack Hours After President Buhari's Visit
Jailed Rwandan Musician Mihigo Found Dead in Police Cell

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.